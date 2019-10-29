Grandpa who dropped toddler from cruise ship charged with negligent homicide

An Indiana grandfather in jail on negligent homicide charges for dropping his granddaughter off of a cruise ship in July.

The incident happened in Puerto Rico months ago, but charges against Salvatore Anello were not announced until Monday.

He’s being held on an 80-thousand-dollar bond.

Anello dropped his two-year-old granddaughter Chloe Wiegand from an open window on the cruise ship.

He claims he thought the window was closed, and reportedly blames the cruise ship company for leaving it open.

He is due in court in November.