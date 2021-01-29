Granger Smith brings fans out to the farm for inaugural CMT “Campfire Sessions” episode

Disney Channel/Chris Hollo

Granger Smith is helping CMT kick off a new digital series called “Campfire Sessions,” a collection of intimate, acoustic performances in the theme of a traditional campfire sing-along.



For the first installment, Granger invites fans out to his Yee Yee farm in Texas for a stripped-down, 15-minute performance around the singer’s fire pit. The set list includes fan-favorite songs like “Backroad Song,” “Hate You Like I Love You” and more. Smith also offered some of the stories and fun facts behind the songs as part of his performance.

In 2020, Granger released his two-part double album, Country Things Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, in September and November, respectively. In doing so, he kicked off what has become something of a country music pandemic trend: In the months that followed, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Chris Young have all either released supersized projects or shared plans to do so.



Next month, the “Campfire Sessions” series will return with a performance from Jimmie Allen. Other artists slated to appear on future episodes of CMT’s new digital show include The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson.

By Carena Liptak

