Granger Smith gives away his truck in fan contest

One lucky fan drove away with Granger Smith‘s personal truck in a recent contest hosted by the singer.

Granger selected five finalists from across the U.S. and flew them to his Yee Yee Farm outside of Austin, Texas to compete for his Silverado by determining who could leave their hand on the truck for the longest amount of time. The last person to take their hand off the vehicle was named the winner.

After standing in the cold and inclement weather for 24 hours, Mark from Wisconsin, who was in need of a vehicle for his family, arose the champion, with runner-up Lauren taking Granger’s offer to join him for a weekend on tour in 2021.

“This was one my favorite video projects I’ve ever worked on. Hope y’all enjoy it!” Granger shares alongside the video.

Granger released his 10th studio album, Country Things, in September.

By Cillea Houghton

