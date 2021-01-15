Granger Smith’s Yee Yee Apparel supports addiction recovery efforts with new Winter clothing line

Yee Yee Apparel/NPG PR

Granger Smith’s clothing line, Yee Yee Apparel, launched its winter collection on Friday. With a varied selection of sweatshirts, tees, hats and more, the new merchandise comes with another added perk: its focus on charitable efforts.

A portion of the proceeds from each item sold from the winter collection will benefit Release Recovery Foundation, a program for sober and transitional living founded by The Bachelorette alum Zac Clark. Zac has a personal connection to Yee Yee Apparel: Granger’s brother and brand co-founder, Tyler, got to know Zac on the set of the show, where they were both contestants during the same season.



“The minute I met Zac, we connected. I could see his heart,” says Tyler. “He’s a great human. After learning a little about Zac’s story, where he came from, how he overcame certain struggles and now being in the position he is to help so many others, I knew I wanted to do anything we could as a company to help further his mission.”

Over the years, Yee Yee Apparel has provided over $250,000 to charities the brothers feel passionate about.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.