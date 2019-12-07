Great White Shark Spotted Off Stuart Coast, Reported to Be the Famous “Katharine”

It looks like a celebrity guest may have visited the Treasure Coast this week.
Captains Jeff Gauthier and Natalie Gauthier report they spotted a great white shark in the St. Lucie Inlet off the coast of Stuart.
They believe it may be Katharine, the Great White Shark.
See. I tried to tell y’all. Them Orcas is rude. https://t.co/WvI9Hdh0LB #sharkworld #blackfish #buttheadsoftheaea
— Katharine The Shark (@Shark_Katharine) May 3, 2019
The 14-foot, 2,300-pound shark, which often surfaces along Florida’s east coast, has traveled nearly 40,000 miles from the north Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.