Great White Shark Spotted Off Stuart Coast, Reported to Be the Famous “Katharine”

It looks like a celebrity guest may have visited the Treasure Coast this week.

Captains Jeff Gauthier and Natalie Gauthier report they spotted a great white shark in the St. Lucie Inlet off the coast of Stuart.

They believe it may be Katharine, the Great White Shark.

The 14-foot, 2,300-pound shark, which often surfaces along Florida’s east coast, has traveled nearly 40,000 miles from the north Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.