Police say an unidentified person dropped off a grenade at a Goodwill Center in Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the bomb squad is investigating if the grenade is live or not and has evacuated the store on Boutwell Road in Lake Worth Beach.

The road in front of the store is closed while the bomb squad investigates, the sheriff’s office says.

The Goodwill is located at 701 Boutwell Rd Ste B1, Lake Worth, FL 33461.

This story is developing.