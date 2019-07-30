Grenade found inside Southwest Ranches home

The Davie Police Department is reporting that they were called to a home in Southwest Ranches after a homeowner found a grenade inside of their home.

The discovery was made just before 3:00 pm Monday at a home in the area of Southwest 201st Terrace and 50th Manor.

The resident told officials that he was in the process of moving out of the home when he noticed the frag grenade sitting on a shelf.

Authorities were able to safely detonate the device.

The homeowner says he believes it may have belonged to his grandfather.