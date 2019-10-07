Greta Thunberg Likely to Nab Nobel Peace Prize

Could the 16-year-old climate activist who began protesting outside of the Swedish parliament last year, spoke at the United Nations last month and made the trip to the United States on the Malizia II — a racing yacht that uses solar panels and underwater generator turbines win the Nobel Peace Prize?

The announcement of the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday opens an unusual 2019 Nobel season in which two literature laureates will be crowned after a scandal postponed last year’s award, amid speculation Greta Thunberg could nab the prestigious Peace Prize.

The winner of the Medicine Prize will be revealed on Monday in Stockholm.

It will be followed by the prizes for physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday, and economics on Monday.

Experts remain however divided on whether there is an actual link between armed conflicts and climate change.

The head of the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, Henrik Urdal, therefore deemed it “extremely unlikely” the 16-year-old would win, adding her young age could also work against her.

The youngest laureate so far is Malala Yousafzai, who won the 2014 Peace Prize at the age of 17.

Other names circulating to win the Peace Prize are: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, NGOs such as Reporters without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists.