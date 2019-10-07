Groom sexually assaults bridesmaid before wedding; Bride still marries him

Authorities in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, are reporting that a groom/now husband, is facing sexual assault charges after he forced himself onto one of his wife’s bridesmaids before the wedding.

The incident occurred on August 30th at Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township.

The victim told investigators that the wedding party was celebrating the upcoming wedding near the pool at the Inn when she became blacked out drunk.

The victim says she then woke up in the men’s locker room with her bikini bottoms removed and the then groom, Daniel Carney, fondling her.

At some point during the assault, the bride entered the locker room and a physical altercation ensured between the bride and her now husband.

Officials also reported that a judge allowed them to listen into a phone call between the accuser and Carney where Carney admitted fault for the incident and apologized multiple times.

Security footage from the scene also showed Carney pull the victim who is visibly drunk and “extremely unsteady on her feet,” into the locker room.

When investigators spoke to Carney, he confessed that he took advantage of the woman.

Despite the charges against him, Carney and his bride still got married.

A neighbor told reporters that the couple seems to be happy.