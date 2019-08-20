Group banned from Universal after making racist gestures on ride

Universal Orlando has banned a group of riders after a photo surfaced showing the group making racist gestures on a ride.

While it is unclear when the picture was taken, it was posted to Universal’s Annual Passholder Facebook page for Appreciation Days.

In the photo the group of young adults were pictured on the “Revenge of the Mummy” making the Nazi salute with one hand and a gesture associated with white supremacy groups with the other.

The owners of the page have since taken down the photo and Universal Orlando issued a statement rejecting the actions of the individuals:

“Hate has no place here — and we have no tolerance for any display of hatred within our destination. We stand for diversity, inclusion, and respect. This photo is appalling and we pulled it from our Facebook page as soon as we became aware of it,” the post on the passholders’ page read. “Any Guest using hate speech or displaying hate symbols will be immediately removed from our destination and not allowed to return.”