Guidelines Being Drafted to Reopen Orlando’s Theme Parks in Phases

If you or your children are missing Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Captain America, the Hulk, and the rest of the Disney cast, plans are officially in the works for their comeback.

Yes indeed, the major theme parks in Orlando are developing a framework to reopen.

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, movie releases have been postponed and workers there began taking furloughs last week.

Universal Orlando also temporarily closed all of its parks last month.

With Gov. DeSantis announcing plans to reopen Florida beginning next week, Orange County leaders are drafting their own guidelines for some of the world’s biggest attractions to get back in business as soon as possible.

Those guidelines include face masks for all employees, touchless hand sanitizer stations at all ticket entry locations, turnstiles, and at the entrances and exits to all attractions.

In addition, all railings and surfaces must be wiped down after every use.

Staff members will be required to undergo temperature checks. Orange County Government also says that anyone with flu-like symptoms must stay home.

Lines for rides will include tape markings to keep customers six feet apart.

The plans calls for the theme parks to reopen in several phases.

Phase one would allow the parks with a 50 percent capacity. Phase two increases to 75 percent capacity, as long as coronavirus conditions improve.

Staff members who are 65 years of age and older would be encouraged to stay home during the first two phases.

The governor announced during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that his “SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP. Plan to Re-Open Florida” will begin with Phase One this Monday, May 4 for most of the state.