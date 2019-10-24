Guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel officially opens in Hollywood

A new and unique addition to Broward County, Florida, officially opened on Thursday.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will show off its guitar-shaped hotel.

It’s part of the Hollywood hotel’s one-and-a-half billion dollar expansion that includes the Hard Rock Live concert venue.

The hotel is 450 feet high, and the six strings are made of LED lights.

The hotel has more than 600 rooms, but if you’re looking to book one of them, you’ll have to wait because HardRockHotels.com says they’re sold out for almost the next three weeks.