Gumbo Limbo: Sea Turtle Passes Pieces of Plastic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A sea turtle being treated at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton recently passed more than 100 pieces of plastic in her stool, the nature center posted on social media.

The turtle named “Zatanna” was recovering from a hook removal surgery when she began passing large pieces of plastic debris in her stool.

The turtle passed bottle caps, pieces of cutlery, Zip-lock bags and large plastic shards.

“This turtle was likely foraging in open water where floating mats of trash are sadly becoming the norm. We must take a stand by refusing single-use plastics!” the post read.

The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is operated by the city of Boca Raton in conjunction with the Friends of Gumbo Limbo and the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District.