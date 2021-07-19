Gwen Stefani celebrates her “2 week anniversary” to Blake Shelton with sweet wedding snap

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating two weeks of wedded bliss.

The pop superstar shared a never-before-seen candid shot from her wedding ceremony to her country star husband, which took place on July 3. “Happy 2 week anniversary [Blake Shelton],” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The black-and-white image shows Blake and Gwen dressed up in their wedding outfits, standing together in the doorway of the chapel that Blake had built on the property of his Oklahoma ranch specifically for the couple’s wedding. Standing by them is Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding.

Per People, the superstar couple purposely kept their wedding intimate and focused on family. “They didn’t want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones,” one source explained.

In the days since the wedding, fans have learned the backstories behind a few of the details that the couple used to honor their family members. Gwen’s custom bridal train featured her name and Blake’s embroidered into it, plus the names of her three sons, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma.

She also tributed her parents — who were both present at the wedding — with a lavish, five-tier wedding cake based on the same one that they had at their own ceremony.

Blake and Gwen’s wedding came five years after the couple started dating. They originally met when they were both coaches on The Voice.

