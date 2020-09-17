Gwen Stefani revamps throwback pic, photoshopping Blake Shelton over ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

CBS

Gwen Stefani revisits her past — with a twist — in a photo she posted to Instagram this week.



The picture shows a very young Gwen posing in a crop top and low-slung jeans, victory rolls in her hair and classic ‘90s makeup. Beside her is a young Blake Shelton, decked out in his early-career look of cowboy hat and mullet.



The only problem? The superstar couple weren’t together during this era of their lives. In fact, Billboard made the eagle-eyed discovery that this photo originally featured Gwen and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The singer posted the original version of this photo back in 2014, just under a year before she and Gavin parted ways.



Following their split, Gwen found love again when she and Blake –(who had also recently gone through a very public divorce from fellow country star Miranda Lambert — were coaches together on The Voice. Blake and Gwen made their relationship public in late 2015.



Gwen’s revamped throwback pic celebrated last night’s ACM Awards ceremony, where the power couple performed their new single, “Happy Anywhere.” Blake also took home the Single of the Year trophy for his hit, “God’s Country.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

me and my 🤠gx ❤️ pic.twitter.com/es41qAEsES — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 17, 2020



