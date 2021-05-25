Gwen Stefani steals one of Blake Shelton’s shirts while cleaning his closet

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Looks like Gwen Stefani did a little shopping inside of Blake Shelton‘s closet instead of doing some spring cleaning.

Over the weekend, the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer shared a snap to her Instagram stories of her gleefully wearing one of her fiancé’s plaid shirts. “Cleaning out @blakeshelton closet,” Stefani captioned the update and added a red heart emoji, according to screenshots taken by Entertainment Tonight.

The Grammy winner then modeled herself wearing the oversized, bright orange and blue flannel and joked, “We’re for sure keeping this shirt.”

Shelton, 44, has not reacted to his soon-to-be wife swiping one of his signature plaid shirts but it’s only a matter of time before he returns the favor.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton met in 2015 on the set of The Voice and became engaged last October. The two have yet to announce a wedding date but the country crooner previously revealed that the song the two will have their first dance to will be “If You Leave” from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack.

