Gwen Stefani throws Blake Shelton surprise birthday bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani surprised her husband-to-be, Blake Shelton, with a backyard birthday bash, and she shared a snippet of it on social media.

On Friday — the day Blake turned 45 — Gwen posted a video clip of the moment guests surprised The Voice coach, alongside the caption, “celebrating my besties b day today love u @blakeshelton” and hashtags including “#favoritecountrysinger.”

In the clip, guests gathered in the backyard shout “surprise!” when Shelton finally reaches the back doorway. Stefani, who’s close behind him, can be heard saying, “It’s your birthday,” after Shelton seems to think the surprise is for someone else.

A second clip shows guests, including someone dressed up as Superman, singing “Happy Birthday” to Shelton, before the DJ cuts to 50 Cent’s hit “In Da Club.” Stefani, 51, also included a cute snapshot in the post of the couple kissing.

Stefani and Shelton confirmed their relationship in November 2015, after meeting as co-judges on The Voice. They announced their engagement in October 2020.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.