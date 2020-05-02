Gym owner opens his doors despite shutdown orders

A gym owner in Melborne, Florida is defying statewide orders for certain business to remain closed because he says his business is just as essential as many others that are currently allowed to be open.

Mike Manning of Harbor City Community Fitness says he has opened his doors and is encouraging his customers to return because he believes that gyms are just as important as physical and occupational therapy businesses that are currently allowed to be open and make money.

Manning says he is aware that he could be fined and lose his state license for opening his business before the allotted time, however, it is a risk he is willing to take because he is currently losing a lot of money.

“As far as any enforcement, that’s just one of the things I’m willing to deal with if it happens. I’m not trying to die on this hill, but I am willing to fight,” Manning said.

The gym owner has redesigned his gym to meet social distancing guidelines and has also wrote a letter to the state defending his position and his business.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware that the gym has reopened and that they are considering intervening.