Gyms allowed to reopen Monday ; Phase One businesses 50% capacity

During a press conference on Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis reported that all of Florida will be able to head into a full phase one on Monday.

Gyms, fitness centers, museums, and libraries will all be allowed to reopen so long as proper social distancing measures are in place and are being followed.

Florida heads into a “full phase one” reopening starting Monday, says @GovRonDeSantis. That includes restaurants and retail at 50% capacity, museums and libraries 50%, gyms and fitness centers can reopen with social distancing. — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) May 15, 2020

During the conference, the Governor stated that COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that attacks the immune system of those who are not in good health and in good physical shape. He expressed that opening the gyms would give residents the opportunity to get into better shape and a better chance at fighting the virus so long as social distancing and sanitary measures are being followed:

“Make sure that you respect the social distancing capacity,” DeSantis said. “If you’re sweating on the dip bar, clean the dip bar if you’re done doing dips.”

He also said that outdoor training would be good options for gyms with the capability to do so, and would lessen the chances of spread.

In addition to gyms and museums reopening on Monday, the Governor also stated that restaurants and retail establishments will be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity.