Hacker hijacks Ring doorbell camera feed and harasses 8-year-old girl

A Tennessee mother is expressing her concerns after she says a hacker was able to take over her Ring doorbell feed and began harassing one of her young daughters.

The incident was reported

Ashley LeMay says she purchased the Ring doorbell on Black Friday as a way to help her keep and eye on her three young daughters when she worked the night shift as a nurse.

LeMay says she loved being able to see and communicate with the girls but things took a turn for the worse. According to LeMay, about four days after installing the device, an unknown male was able to hack into the doorbell and began communicating with her 8-year-old daughter.

The child told her mother that she heard a strange noise coming from her room and then creepy music. At first girl says she thought her sister was playing music but eventually she found that the music was coming from her bedroom.

The child says she then heard banging and when she asked who was there, an unknown male replied: “I’m your best friend… I’m Santa Claus.”

The 8-year-old then screams for her mother in which the hacker replies: “I’m Santa Claus. Don’t you want to be my best friend?”

Each time I've watched this video it's given me chills. A Desoto County mother shared this Ring video with me. Four days after the camera was installed in her daughters' room she says someone hacked the camera & began talking to her 8-year-old daughter. More at 6 on #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/77xCekCnB0 — Jessica Holley (@Jessica_Holley) December 10, 2019

LeMay’s husband quickly disconnected the camera and the family is now warning other parents about the potential dangers of the device.

“They could have watched them sleeping, changing. I mean they could have seen all kinds of things,”LeyMay said.

The company has since issued a statement recommending the use of strong passwords and two-factor authentication when using the device:

“Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services,” the company said.

“As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.”

The family admits that they did not setup the two factor authentication, but they are no longer worried about it as they will no longer be using the device.