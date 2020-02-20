Hair Club for Men Founder, Boca Resident Sy Sperling Dies at 78

Hair Club for Men founder and longtime South Florida resident Sy Sperling died Wednesday at the age of 78.

Sperling, who lived in Boca Raton, found fame in the 1980s and early 90s with his commercials that featured before and after photos of his clients. He would end the spots with the statement, “I’m not only the Hair Club president, but I’m also a client” while showing a picture of his previously bald self.

The commercials were spoofed on the “Tonight Show” as well as on “Saturday Night Live.”