Half Million Floridians Have Already Cast a Presidential Primary Ballot

More than 500,000 Floridians, or about a quarter of the 2.07 million who have requested mail-in ballots, have already cast votes in the March 17 presidential primary elections, according to numbers posted midday Friday by the state Division of Elections.

With four Republicans on the ballot, including President Donald Trump, GOP voters had returned 325,607 of 964,327 requested ballots.

Democrats, with a larger field, had seen 183,538 ballots cast from 1.06 million requested ballots, as some party officials have advised people against voting too early. There are 16 Democrats on the ballot, including several who have suspended their campaigns since qualifying.

Another 6,760 ballots had been cast by people without a party affiliation or who are registered with third parties.

Early Voting in Palm Beach county will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, through Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are blanketing South Carolina today. Bernie Sanders is surfing his big win in Nevada’s primary and hoping to ride that wave into South Carolina tomorrow, Super Tuesday and the Florida primary in March.

Tom Steyer has made the stage for the democrats’ 10th debate tomorrow night in South Carolina. The debate will be hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, in partnership with Twitter, on Tuesday in Charleston, S.C. It starts at 8 p.m. EST.

Tom Steyer qualifies for South Carolina debate https://t.co/czzUZ4lVH5 pic.twitter.com/mlpeu7IgoY — The Hill (@thehill) February 23, 2020

He’ll join six other candidates on the debate stage, all of whom participated in last week’s debate: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Super Tuesday will be on March 3, 2020. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries on that date.

Schedule for Florida elections:

Presidential Preference Primary Election: March 17

Primary Election: August 18

General Election: November 3