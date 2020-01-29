Hank Jr., Dwight Yoakam, Sheryl Crow and more join Chris Stapleton on the road this summer

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineChris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will keep rolling on this summer, with new dates that kick off June 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Along the way, special guests like Dwight Yoakam, Sheryl Crow, Hank Williams Jr., Elle King, and The Highwomen will join him at different points on the trek. Most tickets go on sale Friday, February 7, with Chris set to wrap his 2020 dates on October 23 in San Antonio, Texas, as of now.

You can find full All-American Road Show info at ChrisStapleton.com. Meanwhile, Chris gets back to work on his previously-scheduled dates March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

