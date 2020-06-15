Hank Williams Jr. Daughter Passes Away in Car Accident

Williams- Dunning, the daughter of country music legend Hank Williams, Jr., was killed in a car crash in Tennessee Saturday evening at the age of 27. Reports state that Williams-Dunning was driving her SUV towing a boat when she drifted across the medium. Her car rolled several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband, Tyler Dunning, was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Katherine leaves behind two children. All of our love, thoughts are prayers go out to the Williams family and everyone involved.