Happy 90th birthday to the “queen”: Country stars sign Loretta Lynn’s video birthday card

Loretta Lynn is celebrating her 90th birthday today, and stars like Maren Morris, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood didn’t forget her special day.

In a video message posted to Loretta’s socials, country stars take turns offering the country legend birthday greetings and sharing how much she means to them.

“Thank you for showing girls like me how it’s done,” Ashley McBryde says in one clip. “I know you know what you mean to so many of us,” Carrie offers in another.

“I love you with all my heart, and I send best wishes to you. You go, girl!” Reba McEntire tells Loretta in the video.

Of course, no birthday tribute would be complete without a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” and Dolly Parton does the honors at the end of the video, swapping out the last line for a riff on one of her most famous songs: “We will always love you.”

In honor of her birthday, Loretta also donated some of her personal effects to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, including a 1960s yellow gingham dress that the singer herself made, plus a photo of her wearing the dress and signing autographs, and more items.

Loretta also expressed her gratitude for all the birthday attention. “Thank you, friends, for thinking of me. I’m so happy I get to spend a little more time with you all,” she commented. “My family and I are planning a big dinner and, of course, cake! I love you!”

