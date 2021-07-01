“Happy Birthday America”: Toby Keith marks the July 4th holiday with a world-weary new song

Show Dog Nashville

Just in time for July 4th, Toby Keith has shared his patriotic — if a little jaded — “Happy Birthday America.” The song declares the singer’s love for his country, even if he might disagree with both mainstream political parties.

“Every time I go to town and vote, I just come home with the blues/ The lesser of two evil’s all we ever get to choose,” Toby sings, along with the refrain of “Happy birthday America, whatever’s left of you” in the chorus.

It’s one of several new songs Toby has shared lately. His newest single, “Old School,” was written by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd alongside songwriter Brett Tyler.

Toby also features on Brantley Gilbert’s irreverent new release “The Worst Country Song of All Time.” Hardy, who’s a co-writer on the track, also lends his vocals to that song.

