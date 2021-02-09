"Happy Does": Kenny Chesney loves the idea of you living your best life

Warner Nashville

It was love at first listen when Kenny Chesney discovered his latest hit.

“The first time I heard ‘Happy Does,’ ironically, it made me smile a lot,” he recalls, “because I love the idea of my audience and the people that listen to this music living their best life.”

Kenny believes that’s not as simple as it used to be, thanks to 21st-century technology.

“I think it’s really hard in today’s world,” he explains, “in the social media world of getting drawn in to what everyone else is doing and how everyone else is living their life instead of concentrating on your own, and not necessarily letting outside factors dictate your life or the mood you’re in.”

“You know, it’s just being happy and being thankful and being humble and having gratitude,” he reflects. “Those are the things that I try to lean on.”

“Happy Does” is the follow-up to Kenny’s 31st number one, “Here and Now,” which topped the chart in June of last year.

By Stephen Hubbard

