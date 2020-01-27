"Happy People": Little Big Town reach number one with Nightfall

Capitol Nashville

Capitol NashvilleLittle Big Town has once again ascended to the top of the charts.

The quartet sits in the number-one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with their latest project, Nightfall, following its January 17 release. This marks the group's fourth album to top the chart.

Lead single "The Daughters" was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where LBT they presented the award for Song of the Year to Billie Eilish for "Bad Guy," alongside Smokey Robinson.

Little Big Town is currently on the Nightfall Tour in support of the album, visiting several historic theaters in the U.S. including The Met in Philadelphia, Wang Theatre in Boston and the Chicago Theatre, among others. The tour continues through May 2. Visit their official website for the full tour itinerary.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.