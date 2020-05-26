Hard Rock stadium to transform into drive-in theatre

On Tuesday the Miami Dolphins have announced plans to set up a drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium that will accommodate up to 230 cars.

The drive-in theater will showcase “classic Miami Dolphins content from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events.”

The Dolphins are also introducing an open-air theater that can be used to host small groups for an “intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza.”

As Florida begins to reopen, Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this month that he was hesitant to reopen indoor theaters, although he said drive-in theaters are “100% fine.”

