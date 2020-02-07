“Hard to Forget”: Sam Hunt’s new heartbreak banger updates a throwback country classic

MCA Nashville

MCA NashvilleFans of classic country may recognize a familiar, and very old-school, voice when they hear Sam Hunt’s newly released tune, “Hard to Forget.”

The song samples “There Stands the Glass,” which was a chart-topping hit for honky tonk star Webb Pierce all the way back in 1953. It became a popular choice for a cover song in the ‘60s, earning cuts from the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Wanda Jackson and Loretta Lynn. Still, it’s likely been a few years since most listeners have heard the classic cut.

Sam teased his new track yesterday by posting a snippet of “There Stands the Glass” on Instagram, set to a sunny -- but eerie -- video of a blue sky with palm trees in the foreground, waving in the breeze.

“Hard to Forget” keeps that unsettling combination of sun and spookiness going, adding in a tropical, easy-going beat alongside some pretty tortured lyrics about love gone south.

“Hard to Forget” is the latest song to be released off of Sam’s long-awaited, much-anticipated sophomore album, Southside. That project is due out April 3, more than five years after the singer dropped his triple-platinum debut, Montevallo.

"Hard to Forget" follows Sam's current single, “Kinfolks,” which is currently in the top five at country radio.

