Hardrock stadium beer vendor arrested on theft charges

Investigators have arrested a Hardrock Stadium beer vendor who reportedly used a credit card square unit to make a fraudulent charge on a victim’s credit card after the victim purchased two beers from him earlier in the day.

The incident occurred Sunday during a Miami Dolphins game.

Officials say 33-year-old Nathaniel Collier charged the victim $724 using his personal square credit card reader.

The victim notified police after their bank notified them of the charge.

Collier was taken into custody without incident and was said to still have had the skimmer in his possession.

He has since been fired from the company that employs the vendors at the stadium and is now facing several charges including third-degree grand theft and possession of a skimming device.