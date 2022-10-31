Hardy and Caleigh Ryan wed in Nashville ceremony

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan are officially husband and wife.

The couple wed at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville on October 29, People reports.

Among Hardy’s friends in attendance were Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Jameson Rodgers and Mitchell Tenpenny.

“I could have invited a lot more people, but we wanted people there that know us and love us,” Hardy says.

The singer wore a suit and bow tie, while his bride wore a custom wedding dress she helped design with company Naama & Anat.

Caleigh also incorporated personal elements into the ceremony, including her husband’s baby bonnet, her grandmother’s lucky penny and an aquamarine ring that belonged to her great aunt. Hardy added a personal touch by wearing his great uncle’s gold cufflinks.

To keep the ceremony concise, the couple decided to exchange vows privately.

“We just want to have a big party for everybody. I’m trying to avoid having a complete meltdown in front of everyone, and I don’t think I could get through vows at the altar, and she’s the same,” Hardy explained before the ceremony. “The vows will be for us. It doesn’t have to be for everybody else.”

The reception featured a pair of beer burros, which are miniature donkeys that walk around with saddlebags of beer, along with a cover band that only performs ’90s country songs. The couple shared their first dance to Journey‘s “Faithfully.”

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests headed to Broadway in downtown Nashville to celebrate at Luke Bryan‘s bar, 32 Bridge.

Hardy and Caleigh met in April 2018 and got engaged in August 2021.

