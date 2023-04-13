HARDY & Lainey Wilson grab a “truck” full of ACM nominations

Academy of Country Music

HARDY leads the nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards with seven, with his “wait in the truck” partner Lainey Wilson following close behind with six. Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell all check in with a very respectable five nods each as well.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks team up to host the live Amazon Prime Video show Thursday, May 11, live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Here’s the complete rundown of this year’s contenders:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up — Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night — Jon Pardi

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell

“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Sand in My Boots” — Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“HEARTFIRST” — Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell

“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do” — Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“At the End of a Bar” — Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” [Remix] — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You” — Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter

“wait in the truck” — HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

