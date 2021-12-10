Hardy, Morgan Wallen and Chris Shiflett are “Goin’ Nowhere” in the grand finale track drop for Hixtape: Vol. 2

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Hardy gets an assist from Morgan Wallen and Chris Shiflett on “Goin’ Nowhere,” the 14th and final track to be released off of Hixtape: Vol. 2.

Backed by loud, hard rock-inspired guitar work, the singers trade verses on the song before coming together for a powerful chorus. Lyrically, it’s the story of a guy who’s stuck in the same town he grew up in, with a twist: Sure, “all them daughters’ daddies were right” that he’s “goin’ nowhere,” but as far as he’s concerned, that’s not a bad thing.

“‘Cause why in the hell would I leave? / I don’t need anything but fried chicken and crickets / If there’s a yellow pine box you can carry me in it / This red dirt, you can bury me in it / I’m goin’ nowhere,” the three proclaim in the chorus.

“Goin’ Nowhere” dropped on Friday, along with the Hixtape as a whole. For the past 14 weeks, Hardy’s been sharing one track off his massive collaborations project every Friday, leading up to the album’s release date.

Hardy’s voice appears on only six of the 14 tracks; the others are collaborations between acts like Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Midland, Brothers Osborne and many more.

“Goin’ Nowhere” is one of the first new songs out from Morgan since February, when he was ousted from many radio playlists and other aspects of the music industry due to the emergence of video footage that showed him yelling a racist slur. Hardy and Morgan are longtime buddies, and frequent co-writers and collaborators.

Though he’s become persona non grata in the industry, fandom for Morgan hasn’t cooled; in fact, his January Dangerous: The Double Album project topped Billboard’s all-genre 200 Albums chart for 2021.

