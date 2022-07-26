Hardy partners with Busch Light for theatre tour this summer

ABC

Hardy is taking his expansive catalog of hits into an intimate setting.

The hitmaker is teaming up with Busch Light for an exclusive tour, Busch Country: One Night Only featuring HARDY, that takes him to three small theaters across the Midwest later this summer. He’ll perform in Chicago on August 23; Madison, WI on August 28 and will close out the trek in Columbus, Ohio on September 30.

Hardy will perform his many hit songs while sharing the stories behind each one.

“I am so excited. It’s going to be really fun, it’s going to be very up close and personal, back to the really small stages,” Hardy expresses in a video. “I know it’s going to be a really good time.”

Tickets are not available for sale to the public. The only way into the show is to win tickets by entering the contest via the Busch website, listening to your local country radio station for ticket giveaways and following Hardy on socials.

