Hardy puts a hard-rock spin on classic country heartbreak in new tune, “Boots”

Tanner GallagherUp-and-coming singer-songwriter Hardy puts a genre-bending edge on a classic country story line in “Boots,” a song about bad decisions and doomed relationships that’s long been a live fan favorite.

“I’m so glad this song is out in the world,” Hardy says. “‘Boots’ is a perfect representation of who I am as an artist. It’s a country lyric, but it sounds like a rock and roll song.”

Co-written by the artist with songwriters Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, the new tune is steeped in Hardy’s grunge and heavy metal influences, a signature blend that the singer says he plans to bring to his full-length debut, which is due out later this year. “Boots” is the first taste of new music Hardy has shared in 2020.

Meanwhile, the rising artist is still riding the success of 2019’s Hixtape Vol. 1, a star-studded collection featuring 17 guest artists, such as Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Keith Urban and many more.

Hardy’s latest single from that project, a collaboration with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson called “One Beer,” is currently climbing the charts and recently cracked country radio’s top 40.

