Hardy shows off his hard rock side in turbo-charged new song, “Sold Out”

ABC

Fast-rising hitmaker Hardy first made a name for himself as a songwriter who crafts country radio hits for the likes of Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell, but his latest release showcases his rocker edge.

The new song, “Sold Out,” officially arrived on Wednesday after Hardy spent months teasing it and playing it live. Backed by metal-inspired, screeching vocals and hard-charging guitarwork, the song sounds more like a hard rock tune — but the lyrics are the singer’s mission statement of his unapologetically redneck lifestyle.

“I’m still the same ol’ redneck f***, don’t give a damn / Ain’t afraid to throw a dead buck on my Instagram / Grain alcohol in my cup / Got the whole house wall to wall / And I still ain’t sold out,” he sings in the chorus.

Hardy’s been a busy guy over the past couple of years, putting out his studio debut, A Rock, plus two collaborative Hixtape projects featuring the likes of Ronnie Dunn, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Brothers Osborne and many more. His newest single, “Give Heaven Some Hell,” is currently in the top-fifteen and rising at country radio.

But that’s not all: As his artist career takes off, Hardy’s continued to write hit songs for other stars, and he picked up the Songwriter of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards earlier this month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.