Hardy’s ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ tour to continue its epic flight

Hardy has announced the extension of his the mockingbird & THE CROW headlining tour. For this new leg, the Big Loud recording artist will bring fast-rising star Lainey Wilson and newcomer Dylan Marlowe on the road as openers.

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I’m honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I’m announcing my first arena tour,” Hardy says. “Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you’ve ever seen. See y’all out there.”

Kicking off on August 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the multi-city trek will include stops in Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, Orange Beach, and Alabama’s The Wharf, before concluding in Biloxi, Mississippi on December 9.

The Hardy Fan Club will get first access to tickets with its presale on Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. More presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time on Hardy’s website. VIP Packages will also be available on Live Nation’s VIP Nation website.

