Harris Flubs Opening Statement: Let’s ‘Successfully Prosecute the Case of 4 More Years of Donald Trump’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made an unfortunate blunder in her opening statement and stated that she is prepared to “prosecute the case of four more years of Donald Trump.”

Harris, who had been experiencing notable mic issues throughout the debate, stated that the U.S. needs to “fight for the best of who we are.”

“This is not a new fight for us as Americans. We have always been prepared to fight for our ideals. We have always been a nation that fights for the best of who we are. My parents met when they were active in the civil rights movement,” she said.

She joked that she and her sister grew up around “fighters” who “spent full time marching and shouting about this thing called justice,” and promised that she is “prepared to march” with Americans to fight “for the best of who we are.”

Her gaffe came toward the end of her opening statement, telling the audience that she was prepared to “successfully prosecute the case of four more years of Donald Trump.” She paused and added “and against him” with a chuckle.