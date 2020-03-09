Harvey Weinstein Injured After Fall at Rikers Island

(New York, NY) — One time movie mogul and now convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is reportedly not living the dream behind bars on Rikers Island, after falling and hitting his head Sunday.

His spokesman says Weinstein is having a hard time walking around the jail without his walker.

His spokesman says Weinstein is in one of the jail’s infirmaries, sharing a cell with two older men.

The 67-year-old was ordered held without bail after being found guilty in February for raping a hair stylist and forcing himself on a production assistant.

Weinstein’s sentencing his set for Wednesday, March 11th and he faces 29 years in prison after being found guilty of rape.