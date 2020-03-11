Harvey Weinstein Sentenced Today

(New York, NY) — Harvey Weinstein will be sentenced today after being found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

The disgraced movie mogul is facing nearly three decades behind bars, while his attorneys have requested a five-year prison sentence, citing his age, medical issues, charitable giving and lack of criminal history.

The day has come. Queues around the block for Weinstein’s sentencing. pic.twitter.com/vgE6scOVfu — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) March 11, 2020

In addition, Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer says Weinstein is having a hard time being locked up after living a good life.

Harvey Weinstein 'despondent' as he faces sentencing in New York. https://t.co/QDDxf6QEiY — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020

“He’s not doing well,” Juda Engelmayer told ABC News on Tuesday evening. “He’s looking at the rest of his life and feeling dejected and despondent.”

Engelmayer said that numerous friends of Weinstein offered to write letters to the judge attesting to his character, but that every single person insisted on writing an anonymous letter to protect their own reputations.

“It shows you that even people who want to support you publicly would be vilified for doing so,” Engelmayer said.

Engelmayer declined to comment on a series of previously unpublished internal correspondences released on Monday between Weinstein and his colleagues and defense and public relations teams in the days following bombshell revelations about Weinstein’s past that first surfaced in The New York Times and The New Yorker in the fall of 2017.

The documents were unsealed this week at the request of numerous media outlets, including the New York Daily News and The New York Times.

“I have lost my family,” Weinstein wrote in one draft statement dated Dec. 21, 2017, according to the New York Daily News. “I have daughters that will not talk to me. I have lost my wife. I have lost the respect of my ex-wife and generally almost all of my friends. I have no company. I’m alone. And I will be honest with you: I’m suicidal.”