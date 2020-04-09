Have you seen him? 15-year-old missing since March in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since March 31. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating the boy.

Police say Guillaume told his sister he was going to catch up with a friend in the complex, but never returned.

Isaiah is described as 5’8” tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with a Playstation controller on it that read, “Just A Few More Minutes.” He was also wearing teal shorts and red Vans shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900.