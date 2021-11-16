“He was the real star of the show”: Dan + Shay bring young fan onstage to sing “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

ABC

Dan + Shay are spilling all the details of how they invited a young fan to sing with them at a recent show in Kansas City.

In a Twitter thread, the Grammy winning duo shares how, when they looked out into the packed crowd at the T-Mobile Center, they spotted a young boy, Kyler, in the front row holding a sign that read “I should probably go to bed but…I’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert.” On the back of the sign was the request, “Can I come play guitar and sing with you?”

The duo obliged, inviting the young fan onstage to show off his skills performing their hit, “I Should Probably Go to Bed.” “When we get to the chorus, the ‘I should probably go to bed’ part, the entire crowd is going to sing it with you. They’re going to be very loud, it’s going to be really awesome, it’s going to feel really cool,” Dan Smyers prefaced.

Kyler proceeded to show off his impressive guitar and vocal skills, owning the stage with his confident delivery while the crowd sang every word along with them and the duo served as his hype men. The performance ended with the duo embracing Kyler in a congratulatory hug.

“He absolutely crushed it and proved to everyone that he was the real star of the show,” Dan + Shay praised in a note to fans after the show. “It’s moments like this that make us so grateful for what we get to do. Hopefully someday when Kyler is selling out stadiums, he’ll let us open for him.”

The twosome also shared a photo of Kyler holding a framed picture of the special moment that his classmates gave him at school.

Dan + Shay continue on The (Arena) Tour through December 7.

