"Head Over Heels": Runaway June to perform at Nashville Symphony Fashion Show

ABC/Image Group LARunaway June has booked a fashionable new gig.

The trio has been announced as the headline performer for the 2020 Nashville Symphony Fashion Show. The "Buy My Own Drinks" singers will perform during the Nashville Symphony's annual fundraiser at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, as models strut down the runaway wearing designs by Zang Toi.

“To be able to bring music and fashion together with an organization as highly respected as the Nashville Symphony is exciting to be a part of. We are looking forward to an incredible night bringing these two worlds together all for a great cause," Runaway June says.

Money raised through the event benefits the Nashville Symphony's educational programs for students in Middle Tennessee through classroom activities, free concerts and more.

The 2020 Nashville Symphony Fashion Show takes place on April 14. Tickets go on sale in March.

