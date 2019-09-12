Health Advisory Lifted for Nearly All PBC Beaches

If you are a beach person, there’s some good news for you.

The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday that it is once again to go in the water at almost all county beaches.

There is one exception: Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge.

Due to bacteria levels that are higher than acceptable, the water there has been graded as poor, and the health advisory continues for that beach.

All other beaches are now in the good range.

Enjoy the water!