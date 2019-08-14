Health advisory warns bacteria found in water at 4 PBC beaches

Four Palm Beach County beaches have been closed to the public due to elevated levels of bacteria found in the water.

The four local beaches currently closed are Dubois Park in Jupiter, Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach, Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge, Lantana Beach.

The Florida Department of Health says recent tests determined that the beaches listed above have poor water quality.

The FDH urge beachgoers not to swim at those Palm Beach County locations until further notice.

Health officials will reportedly retest the water and lift the advisory once the bacteria levels fall into an “acceptable range.”