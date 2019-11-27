Health Dept Confirms 12th Case of Dengue Fever in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed another case of dengue fever in Miami-Dade, bringing that county’s total count to 12 for the year.

Statewide, Miami-Dade has the most locally transmitted cases. Broward is the only other county to report a local case since the year began.

According to The Miami Herald, the increase in cases comes as dengue fever, which is a mosquito-borne tropical disease, continues spreading throughout Latin America.

The latest case, which the Department of Health announced on Monday, does not appear to be connected to any other case.

Dengue, which can cause a fever and other symptoms such as vomiting, headache and eye pain, is typically spread through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito.