Health Dept Detects West Nile Virus in PBC Chickens

West Nile virus has reappeared in Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) says it detected the virus on Thursday in sentinel chicken flocks in the Pahokee and Belle Glade areas.

According to Department of Health Palm Beach County Director Dr. Alina Alonso, “We are constantly monitoring for mosquito borne diseases like West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, and St. Louis Encephalitis. This confirmation of West Nile Virus is a good reminder for all to take the necessary preventive measures.”

FDOH has sentinel chicken flocks strategically placed throughout the county. Blood samples are taken from the chickens every week and tested by the Bureau of Public Health Laboratory for the presence of mosquito borne viruses. Although chickens do not actually contract the disease, they can still carry the virus in their blood.

Officials advise people to drain standing water from around homes or businesses, since mosquitoes can leave their eggs in the smallest water containers.

They also encourage people to use an insect repellent that contains DEET or Picardin, and to wear light weight long sleeved shirts, long pants and socks, especially at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are typically most active.

In addition, windows and doors should be screened properly and remain in good condition.

The last reported human case of West Nile virus was in 2011.