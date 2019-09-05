Health Dept Issues Precautionary Swim Advisory for All PBC Beaches

The Florida Department of Health has issued a precautionary no-swimming advisory for all public beaches in Palm Beach County.

The action comes as a result of the potential effects on water quality caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Authorities plan to conduct water tests. Until the results are available, the health department says people should try not to swim in the water, to avoid an increased risk of disease or illness.

In addition, officials are asking people to avoid contact with floodwaters which could contain fecal matter from sewage systems, agricultural and industrial waste, and septic tanks.

The health department recommends that people take these precautions:

Follow basic hygiene during the emergency period. That includes washing your hands with soap and water that has been boiled or disinfected.

Do not allow children to play with toys that have been in floodwater until those toys have been disinfected. Use 1/4 cup of bleach in one gallon of water to disinfect toys and other items.

If you happen to have any open cuts or sores that become exposed to the floodwater, keep them as clean as possible by washing them with soap and disinfected or boiled then cooled water. In addition, apply antibiotic cream to reduce the risk of infection.