Health Official: Up to 19 FL Senior Living Facilities Feared Infected

Nineteen long-term care facilities in Florida have either a suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus, state health care officials said at a news briefing Wednesday.

One of the cases, a 77-year-old, died earlier this week from the highly contagious virus.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said she cannot reveal the names or addresses of the nursing facilities where cases are confirmed, citing patient privacy requirements.

However, her staff is at those centers to support their response efforts.

The potential infections at the centers come as Gov. Ron DeSantis requests additional test kits and supplies to fight the coronavirus. He stated in a briefing on Wednesday those efforts have been affected by supply shortages.